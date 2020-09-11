Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott comments ‘misconstrued’

Skip Bayless came under fire from top athletes and sports fans around the globe for the comments he made about Dak Prescott and depression on his FS1 show “Undisputed” this week.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger recently, Prescott revealed he suffered from depression during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and following his brother’s death. After that interview, Bayless said he doesn’t have sympathy for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. He added that Prescott going public with his mental health battle is a sign of weakness for the leader of an NFL franchise.