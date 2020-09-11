Shruti Haasan’s fight training is all things about fitness and strength



Shruti Haasan, who loves balancing her work in Hindi and South industry, also loves to work on her body and remain fit. The actress takes her health seriously and is dedicated to her fitness regime. In her latest Instagram video, the actress gives us a glimpse of her fitness regime and how hard she trains.

Shruti Haasan shared a video recently where she’s seen indulging in some fight-training. The actress is seen kicking and boxing and putting all her strength to keep her body fit and active. She believes that fight training has been her centring force for clarity and strength.

In indulging in this fight-training, she believes that the physical resilience pushes into the realm of mental power like nothing else. Now that’s one strong motivation we get about fitness from this strong actress. Shruti Haasan’s love for fitness and her dedication can be seen in these videos below.









