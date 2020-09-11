Shane Flanagan axed by Dragons, Anthony Griffin takes control

He was tipped by many to be the Dragons’ next head coach as Paul McGregor battled for survival earlier this season, but in a dramatic twist of fate Shane Flanagan has been shown by the door by the club.

The 2016 premiership-winning coach still has one year of a suspension to serve before he can once again be considered for head coaching roles and ultimately that sealed his fate with St George Illawarra hiring Anthony Griffin to lead a new-look coaching team that has no room for Flanagan.

Flanagan was told today that he was no longer required by the club after he had inquired whether the Dragons would be triggering a one-year option to retain him.

Another Dragons assistant coach, James Shepherd, was also let go, with Dean Young the only survivor among McGregor’s senior staff.

The Dragons weren’t the only club to tap an assistant coach on the shoulder with Manly also moving in a different direction after Des Hasler told John Cartwright he is not part of the Sea Eagles’ plans next year, reports Nine News’ Danny Weidler.

On a day of carnage for high profile assistant coaches, Young reflected on his unsuccessful application for the top job at the Dragons.

The 2010 premiership winner and club legend had already come out in support of the Griffin appointment but speaking to the media today he said he was “disappointed” to miss out but understood the club’s decision.

“I was a little bit disappointed I missed out because I thought I interviewed well and gave it my best shot, but I can understand the club’s decision going with more experience,” Young said.

“Anthony Griffin has been at two big clubs before and he has a winning percentage of around 55 per cent. I can fully understand the club’s decision to go that way.”

The Dragons’ high-performance manager Nathan Pickworth will also leave the club next year as Griffin starts to assemble his support staff.

