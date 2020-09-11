Shah Rukh Khan is turning the Knight Riders into a global franchise

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan purchased the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders for $75.09 million in partnership with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. The team has an amazing record in the tournament so far and have gone on to win it twice as well.

However, we all are aware about Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing business skills. The actor did not stop here and went on to buy teams in the cricket leagues of West Indies and South Africa as well. His West Indian team is called Trinbago Knight Riders while his South African team is called Cape Town Knight Riders. Now, for those who are confused over why SRK is buying teams abroad, it is because the actor wants to build a global franchise of Knight Riders. The mentioned tournaments take place in different times of the year and so, the actor has assigned more or less a similar coaching staff to ensure consistency across the teams.

Moreover, a brand with an existence in various countries will only increase its popularity and help in revenue generation through merchandise and sponsorship deals.