Serena Williams extends unwanted streak with U.S. Open loss

Serena Williams lost to Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Thursday night to extend an unwanted streak.

Williams mowed through Azarenka in the first set, winning 6-1. But she lost the next two sets 3-6, 3-6, allowing Azarenka to reach the final.

Williams’ quest to tie Margaret Court with 24 career grand slam major wins will continue. The 38-year-old won her 23rd singles major at the 2017 Australian Open but has not won a grand slam in the majors she has entered since. That is the longest streak of Williams’ career without a major.

The win and tournament performance has been huge for Azarenka.

Azarenka was the No. 1 player in the world in 2012 and won two grand slams during her peak. She took time off from tennis after getting pregnant and having a baby, and then she dealt with a custody battle.

This marks the best grand slam performance for Azarenka since she lost to Williams in the U.S. Open final in 2013. This win also marks Azarenka’s first win over Williams in a grand slam. She was previously 0-11 against Serena in grand slams.