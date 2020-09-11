See Leighton Meester & Adam Brody’s Journey to Becoming Proud Parents

It’s a Hollywood romance sweeter than any big-screen love story.

In case you missed the big news, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are now proud parents to a new baby boy.

The O.C. star confirmed the news while participating in Hold the Phone TV’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. “I have a new kid,” Adam shared on Twitch. “Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

It’s an exciting new chapter for two Hollywood stars who have managed to keep their personal life very much private. In fact, fans know very few details about their first child Arlo, 5.

What is clear is these two stars have created a special family bond centered on love and privacy. While the pair worked together on the 2011 film The Oranges, it wasn’t until paparazzi photos surfaced in 2013 that suggested there could be something romantic between the two.