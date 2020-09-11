SEC charges rapper Clifford Harris Jr., known as T.I., and others over cryptocurrency offering By

© . 2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it has charged five Atlanta-based people, including rapper and actor Clifford Harris, Jr., known as T.I. or Tip, and film producer Ryan Felton who promoted an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering by Felton.
“Aside from Felton, all of the individuals have agreed to settlements to resolve the charges against them,” the SEC said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.