Sakic: Avalanche won’t be making change in goal next season

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t make it to the Western Conference Finals with their current goaltending tandem, and that caused people to speculate whether or not the club would make a switch going forward.

According to Mike Chambers of The Denver Post, Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic isn’t ready to split up his talented duo of Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz next season.

“They both had good years. Unfortunately, they both got injured at the wrong time,” Sakic said. “But neither of those injuries you have to worry about. Train hard in the summer and make sure it doesn’t happen again. You can’t predict injuries, but no, they both had good stretches and we expect that next year.”

Both Grubauer and Francouz suffered injuries during the Stanley Cup Playoffs this summer, and their injuries ultimately played a role in the club’s second-round loss to the Dallas Stars. With third-string netminder Michael Hutchinson in goal during Game 7 against Dallas, the Avs were eliminated.

Grubauer also suffered an injury during the regular season, which paved way for Francouz to solidify himself as one of the better backups in the league. The 30-year-old went 21-7-4 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Grubauer, on the other hand, went 18-12-4 with a 2.63 GAA and .916 SV %.

Both goaltenders could end up spending more than another season in Colorado. Grubauer is under contract through the 2020-21 campaign at $3.33 million and Francouz is signed through 2022 with a $2 million annual cap hit.

While Sakic is confident in his goaltending situation, the Avalanche are projected to have $22 million in cap space this offseason. If they wanted to, they could go out and sign another goaltender, but it doesn’t seem likely at this point.