Russell Dickerson Is Proud Father to Baby Boy

WENN

The country music singer has officially become a first-time father as his wife Kailey gave birth to a baby boy, seven years after the couple exchanged wedding vows.

Country singer Russell Dickerson has become a father for the first time.

The musician and his wife, Kailey, welcomed a son named Remington Edward Dickerson on Thursday (10Sep20), his representative confirms to People.com.

The news emerges shortly after the “Every Little Thing” star admitted he was feeling rather “unprepared” for fatherhood, and was instead focusing on enjoying the couple’s final days as parents-to-be.

The Dickersons had been actively trying to conceive for nine months before Kailey received a positive pregnancy test, and the news caught Russell off-guard.

“It just got to the point where we’re like, ‘Well, if it happens, it happens. It’ll happen when it does.’ It’s all God’s timing on that part,” he previously said. “So yeah, I was completely surprised.”

The couple wed in 2013.