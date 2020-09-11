Rugby Championship 2020 hosting news Australia New Zealand

Finally, a trans-Tasman win for the Wallabies.

SANZAAR confirmed today that Australia will host the 2020 Rugby Championship in November and December as previous front-runner New Zealand grapples with another outbreak of the coronavirus.

The games will be primarily played in NSW with one round in Queensland.

Superior quarantine processes, and the fact that Australian sport is now being played in front of significant crowds, were major factors given New Zealand is now again working towards complete elimination of the virus.

It is a massive shot in the arm for a cash strapped Rugby Australia, which was forced to swing the axe on staff during the pandemic.

Details on the draw are yet to come as RA and SANZAAR work through the tricky logistics of hosting the four-nation tournament, which also includes South Africa and Argentina.

“Firstly, I want to thank our SANZAAR partners for their support and their cooperation in making this tournament possible,” RA’s interim chief executive Rob Clarke said.

“I also want to thank our Government partners, particularly the New South Wales Government who have backed us to secure the tournament and they will be delighted to hear of SANZAAR’s support. We will now knuckle down to make these plans a reality.”

The fixtures will be held within the World Rugby playing window of November 7 to December 12.

There will be 12 games over six weeks.

“We are delighted that SANZAAR can, at last, confirm the participants and host country for The Rugby Championship and put an end to the continued speculation about the tournaments’ format and location,” SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos said.

“Traditionally TRC is played as an international, cross-border series of home and away matches between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa but due to the pandemic this is obviously not possible this year.

“We have, therefore, worked very hard as a group to ensure TRC takes place this year, albeit in one country, and SANZAAR was meticulous in assessing the two options for hosting presented to it by New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia.

“SANZAAR ultimately determined that based on government-required quarantine protocols [for entry and training prior to the tournament] and commercial underwriting, the Rugby Australia submission was the most desirable and workable in terms of tournament logistics for the essential pre-tournament preparation period and the six-week tournament itself.”

Marinos stated that South Africa’s participation remained to be confirmed as it was dependent on several factors outside the control of SANZAAR,

“The progress and impact of the pandemic has varied from country-to-country and international sporting competition is currently suspended in South Africa,” he said.

“The Springboks’ participation will be dependent on the relaxation of that suspension as well as overcoming a number of other logistical challenges including the opening of international air borders. South Africa is only expected to return to competitive play next month [October], leaving a relatively short time to prepare.

“The TRC is one of international rugby’s biggest and prestigious tournaments and it is great to at last provide some clarity for rugby fans and the players. It would not have been possible if not for the huge contributions of our stakeholder unions, our broadcast partners as well as both the Australian (State and Federal) and New Zealand Governments for their assistance and contribution through their respective National Rugby Unions during this process.

“SANZAAR is now currently working through the refinement of the detailed planning with Rugby Australia and we hope to announce match venues, match dates and kick-off times in the very near future.

“We are cognisant of the fact that the COVID pandemic environment continues to change and throw up obstacles but we are confident that our plans are robust and we will naturally build in contingency measures to suit any further changes.”