Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves game with apparent foot injury

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left Atlanta’s game Friday with an apparent left ankle/foot injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com was among those to report. Acuna departed after fouling a ball off his foot, and he had to be helped off the field. The Braves replaced him with Ender Inciarte.

The severity of Acuna’s injury isn’t known yet, but anything requiring an absence would be worrisome for the Braves at this late stage in the season. They hold a three-game lead in the NL East, but it’s fair to say they’ll need a healthy Acuna in the fold if they’re going to make a serious run at a World Series.

Acuna missed time earlier in the year with a left wrist injury, but he has been better than ever when he has taken the field. The 22-year-old has slashed a career-best .286/.440/.667 (184 wRC+) with 11 home runs and a personal-high 20.2 percent walk rate in 134 plate appearances.