Rockets’ Danuel House Forced to Leave NBA Bubble After Having Unauthorized Guest

The NBA has ruled that the reserve forward for the Houston Rockets has breached the league’s health and safety protocols by inviting an unauthorized woman to his hotel room.

Danuel House has been kicked out of the NBA bubble after inviting an unauthorized guest to his hotel room. The NBA announced on Friday, September 11 that the reserve forward for the Houston Rockets had breached the league’s health and safety protocols by having an unauthorized woman for “multiple hours” earlier this week.

The NBA said in a statement, “The NBA has concluded its investigation of a recent violation of campus health and safety protocols. The findings are that: (i) Houston Rockets forward Danuel House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus and (ii) no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident.”

Based on the finding of the investigation, Danuel has to leave the Walt Disney World campus, which has been housing the NBA players and crew for the remaining of the NBA season, and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season.

A woman was seen entering the Rockets’ team hotel at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on Monday night, September 7, passing multiple security checkpoints before being flagged for her entry. She exited the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Danuel and his teammate Tyson Chandler were initially implicated in the incident, but after the investigation, the league said “no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident.”

The Rockets’ entire team had to enter a quarantine period on Tuesday due to the potential exposure. Danuel had been banned from playing at the playoff games while the investigation was still ongoing, which upset the Rockets. The team argued that the 27-year-old athlete was being treated as “guilty until proven innocent.”

Danuel was not the first NBA star who got in trouble for breaching the league’s health and safety protocols. Seattle Seahawks’ rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand was released after trying to sneak a woman into the team hotel back in August.