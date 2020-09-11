Rihanna & A$AP Rocky BREAK UP … VERY Messy … No Longer On SPEAKING Terms!

Pop singer Rihanna and her latest boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky are no longer together, has confirmed. The couple had been dating for the past six months, and their relationship was looking pretty serious.

But it’s all over now, according to multiple sources close to both A$AP and Rihanna. And their split was MESSY with a capital M!!

Just a few weeks ago, the two superstars seemed ready to come out as a couple – when they did a GQ “couples” interview together.

But something happened – to not only end their romance, but apparently to end their friendship also.

One of A$AP’s homies told , “They’re not together anymore. [I don’t know] what happened, but Rocky is like f**k that b***h.”

We also spoke with one of Rihanna’s friends who confirmed it. She told that the two are no longer together, and are NOT on speaking terms.

Rihanna isn’t having a good 2020. Just a few days ago, obtained images of her with bruises all over her face. Rihanna claims that she got those bruises and two black eyes when she fell off a scooter.

