Richmond Tigers’ Trent Cotchin helped Nathan Cleary kicking game, Penrith Panthers

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has revealed how his son, Panthers halfback Nathan, improved his kicking game following a session with Richmond Tigers captain Trent Cotchin.

In the 2020 NRL season, Cleary has taken his kicking game to a whole new level with his skills on full display during Penrith’s 20-2 win over the Eels on Friday night.

The Penrith No. 7 put up 509 kick metres, produced a try assist from a perfectly executed high kick to Liam Martin and also added a 40/20 to his stat sheet, per NRL.com stats.

When asked about his son’s startling improvement this season, coach Cleary said Nathan gained more “confidence” in his kicking game following a visit to the Richmond Football Club in Melbourne.

Cleary said that Cotchin, a two-time premiership-winning captain with the Tigers in the AFL, gave some valuable kicking advice to the 22-year-old NRL playmaker.

Nathan Cleary (Getty)

“He practices a lot and has a lot more confidence,” Cleary told reporters post-game.

“He went down to Melbourne for a day; a trip down to Richmond with our performance staff.

“I know he had a long conversation with Trent Cotchin, the captain of Richmond.

“He gave him a bit of a kicking tip I think that might’ve helped.

“I know he got something out of that.

“He got a little bit more confidence on that [kicking] front.”

Trent Cotchin (Getty)

Earlier this week, rugby league legend Andrew Johns said Nathan Cleary was the best half in the competition while making particular note of the NSW Origin star’s impressive kicking game.

“The last couple of weeks things haven’t gone their way but he hasn’t panicked and he’s gotten them back into the game with his kicking,” Johns told World of Sports’ Freddy & The Eighth.

“He’s really taken ownership of the team now James Maloney is gone. He’s got that show-and-go. He’s been getting across the field.

“He’s starting to get to the peak of his powers and he’s only going to get better and better.”