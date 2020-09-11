Richmond Tigers beat Geelong Cats, Jack Riewoldt slams Mick Malthouse, Ivan Soldo, Tom Lynch, Tom Hawkins

A four-goal haul by Jack Riewoldt has helped Richmond hold off a fast-finishing Geelong 57-31 to end the Cats’ six-game winning streak and secure a top-four finish. The win came at a cost though with two major injury concerns.

The Tigers led from start to finish, but a fourth-quarter goal surge from Geelong threatened to flip the script late. Richmond held a 32-point lead going into the final term in a low-scoring affair at Metricon Stadium when the Cats suddenly kicked into gear to get within 15 points.

However Richmond were able to hold their nerve and hang on to claim the win and move into third on the AFL ladder.

Riewoldt scored a team-high four goals, with 10 disposals and six marks. In a post-game interview he had a message to his detractors too, singling out legendary AFL coaching mastermind Mick Malthouse.

“I’m pleased with how I’m going. Not bad for a bloke that was supposed to retire according to Mick Malthouse at the end of the season,” Riewoldt told Fox Sports.

“It’s all part of the journey. I’m enjoying playing my football; loving being up here in Queensland.”

Jack Riewoldt celebrates scoring a goal (Getty)

Prior to the last quarter scare, Richmond showcased their ability to completely shut down Geelong’s electric midfield and forward stars. That included stifling Geelong’s Coleman Medal front-runner Tom Hawkins for three quarters, keeping him to two marks inside 50, four disposals, one contested mark, and one behind until he came to life in the last quarter.

In the whole game Richmond only left Hawkins in a one-on-one contest three times. The Cats star finished the game with just six disposals, four marks and one goal and two behinds.

On the other end Richmond’s unrelenting wave of attack kept Geelong defenders on their heels for much of the night. Riewoldt led the way in the forward 50 with Tom Lynch, Daniel Rioli and Jason Castagna the only other Tigers to get on the scoresheet with a goal each. Dustin Martin had a team-high 19 disposals but only managed three behinds.

“I thought all our players stood up at various stages,” Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said in his post-match press conference.

“It was just pleasing that it was a very even team performance.”

Riewoldt pounces from the stoppage

The Tigers were left with a few injury issues on Friday evening though.

Premiership-winning ruckman Ivan Soldo limped off late in the first half after copping a heavy knock to his left knee in a marking contest. Soldo was escorted off the field by Richmond medical staff and did not return to the game with a suspected ACL injury.

Tigers forward Lynch also came off in the final quarter to ice his left hamstring, but he didn’t appear to be in too much discomfort.

“Disappointed with a couple of injuries out of tonight. Soldo doesn’t look like a great knee injury, so we’re a little but flat about that,” Riewoldt said.

“He’s an integral part of our group and a great member of our football club so it probably soured the win a little bit, but overall performance [it] was one of the better ones of the year.”

Soldo suffers knee injury

Hardwick said Soldo was a particularly big loss for Richmond in the lead-up to finals footy.

“Soldo we think has got a significant knee injury. We’ll wait till we confirm that via scans,” he said.

“It’s disappointing. He’s been such an important player for us over the course of this year and last.

“It looks like [an ACL] at this stage, but we’ll see.”

Ivan Soldo competes for the ball with Tom Hawkins (Getty)

Hardwick said Lynch will also await scans on Monday to check the severity of his hamstring complaint.

“Two big losses but we’ve got some players we think can step up and fill the void,” he said.

Richmond take on Adelaide next Saturday, while Geelong face Sydney next Sunday.