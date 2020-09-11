‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Reportedly NOT A Part Of Discrimination Suit Against Bravo

A representative for Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has revealed that she is not a part of the discrimination suit filed against Bravo — despite reports naming her.

A source close to NeNe told TMZ that she is in “no way” ramping up to file suit or any legal action against Bravo at this time. The source added that she is not “teaming up” with other women of color who might be considering such a move. 

