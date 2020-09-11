‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Reportedly NOT A Part Of Discrimination Suit Against Bravo

A representative for Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has revealed that she is not a part of the discrimination suit filed against Bravo — despite reports naming her.

A source close to NeNe told TMZ that she is in “no way” ramping up to file suit or any legal action against Bravo at this time. The source added that she is not “teaming up” with other women of color who might be considering such a move.

Rumors swirled after NeNe deleted her Instagram account last month.

Married To Medicine star Mariah Huq was also named. According to Urban Belle, Mariah didn’t receive a contract for season 8 before accusing the production company of not wanting her to wear a hijab while filming her green screen interviews.

She also claims that her contract wasn’t honored when she wasn’t given any say so in the Married to Medicine — despite being an executive producer.