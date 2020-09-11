Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected by Mumbai Sessions’ Court

A special court session was held earlier today for the bail application of Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea and Showik were recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after they were accused of dealing in drugs in the case relating to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. It was announced that they’ll remain in judicial custody till September 22.

In a 20 page bail application, Rhea stated that she was “innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case” The application also stated that since no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from the Rhea, the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to small quantities, thus the offence is bailable in nature. However, the Mumbai Sessions’ Court rejected the application after NCB claimed that she was an “active member” of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for late Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.

After the hearing, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that they would approach the Bombay High Court next week for bail.