Report: Tottenham may pursue Watford’s Troy Deeney

Per Sheth, Napoli’s alleged asking price of £32.5 million for striker Arkadiusz Milik is more than Tottenham are willing to spend before the summer transfer window closes on Oct. 5.

Sheth added, though, that Watford’s relegation into the Championship coupled with Deeney’s desire to continue his Premier League experience and a special provision regarding the Premier League and English Football League clubs could allow Tottenham to land Deeney in mid-October.

“Remember, there is no rush for this one because EFL clubs can still do business, buying and selling with Premier League clubs until October 16. “It’s Oct. 5 for the main deadline but the authorities wanted to give the EFL clubs a bit more time to bring in players and to make money as well, given what’s happened with COVID-19. So he’s got until October 16 to make a move, if and when he does.”

Deeney, 32, was left out of Watford’s squad for the team’s season opener versus Middlesbrough on Friday. He scored 10 goals across 27 Premier League appearances for Watford during the 2019-20 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur Women were in headlines earlier in the day when reports surfaced the club had acquired United States Women’s National Team superstar Alex Morgan on a short-term loan.