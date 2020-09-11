Report finds ransomware incidents accounted for 41% of cyber insurance claims filed in H1 2020, with the average ransom demand increasing 47% (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Report finds ransomware incidents accounted for 41% of cyber insurance claims filed in H1 2020, with the average ransom demand increasing 47% — Cyber insurance claims ranged in size from $1,000 to well over $2,000,000 per security incident. — Ransomware incidents have accounted for 41% …
