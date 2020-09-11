Report: despite publicly promising otherwise, Amazon significantly increased prices on essential products during pandemic, allowed 3rd party sellers to do same (Alex Harman/Public Citizen)

Alex Harman / Public Citizen:
Report: despite publicly promising otherwise, Amazon significantly increased prices on essential products during pandemic, allowed 3rd party sellers to do same — Key Findings,nbsp; — Amazon set prices of products during the COVID-19 pandemic to levels that would be considered violations of price gouging laws in many states.
