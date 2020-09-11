Report: Big Ten to vote on possible restart within next week

An update on the status of Big Ten fall sports could be coming very soon.

According to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, conference presidents are set to vote on whether to restart within the next week or so. The vote will be no earlier than Sunday, and likely some point next week.

Big Ten presidents are waiting to hear from the Return to Competition Task Force’s medical subcommittee on four key issues. Those include the availability of rapid testing and contact tracing, as well as heart issues relating to COVID-19. There are also questions about certain campuses experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Wisconsin, for instance, recently shifted its campus to remote learning due to COVID concerns.

At least one Big Ten coach has been putting the heat on the conference publicly in a bid to get back in play within a month or so. There may be other private lobbying behind the scenes. It sounds like we may have more clarity next week.