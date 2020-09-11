Redesigned Apple Cherry Hill opens with outdoor plaza

Apple Cherry Hill in New Jersey reopened today in a totally new and redesigned space at Cherry Hill Mall. The new store boasts several unique design elements and brings a significantly improved experience for customers in Camden County.

The new Apple Cherry Hill is an elegant distillation of Apple’s flagship-tier design elements applied to a suburban mall location. The space is split between a landscaped outdoor plaza with seating and an indoor area that connects to the mall corridor.

Wooden tables arranged beneath trees dot the approach to Apple Cherry Hill from outside. A mall-height trellis green wall faces the entrance and quiets the plaza with climbing vines that will one day scale the entire face of the building.

Wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows form the entrance to the store, split only by a revolving door until they abut a stone face inset with a glowing Apple logo. Plank ceilings begin at the building’s overhang and extend inside across the entire store.

A freestanding video wall catches eyes inside the store, covered on three sides by mirror-polished stainless steel. The wall reflects the trees and green wall outside, separating a quiet area for Genius Bar service from the energetic Forum, where Today at Apple sessions will someday be held.

Like all of Apple’s latest stores, Avenue displays line the walls to display products and accessory collections. Tables extend to the mall entrance, which opens with pivot doors framed in a silver finish instead of matte black, a design first for any indoor mall store in the United States. You can learn more about Apple Store design on the Department Map website.

If you’d like to safely visit the new Apple Cherry Hill, book a session to Shop with a Specialist for the best experience. Apple’s health and safety guidelines are still in place, and you may have to wait before entering the store.

Attend a store opening? I’d love to share your photos. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: