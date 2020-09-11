Ralf Little Unable to See Playwright Fiancee for Months Due to COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

The ‘Death In Paradise’ star, who got engaged to Lindsey Ferrentino in September 2018, admits to be missing intimacy and is unsure when the two of them will be reunited amid the pandemic.

British actor Ralf Little hasn’t seen his fiancee, American playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, in four months due to ongoing travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

The “Death in Paradise” star, 40, hasn’t seen Lindsey since she headed home to Florida four months ago – and due to the COVID-19 crisis, he’s not sure when the pair will be reunited.

“Americans can’t travel anywhere so she can’t come here. I haven’t seen her since lockdown started – so like four months,” he tells Britain’s Daily Star newspaper. “The long and short of it is she’s like, ‘I just don’t know if I’m going to be able to come – it doesn’t look like Americans are going to be allowed to travel.”

“I’ve not seen her for months and I might not be able to see her for a whole year. It’s like being 14 again – my left hand looks like…” he adds, explaining he’s missing intimacy with his partner.

He quips, “Remember when you were 14 and you were like, ‘Maybe, one day, I’ll be able to touch a girl, but until then it’s me and you lefty!’ ”

“The Royle Family” actor met Lindsey when he starred in one of her plays, and the pair got engaged in September 2018.

He recalls, “It was very romantic. We were in a country house, it was a big surprise. To her, I mean, I planned it in advance. I had a total result with the ring, though. She said to me if she ever got engaged there’s only one ring for her – her grandma’s, it’s absolutely beautiful. And free. I was like, ‘Brilliant!’ ”