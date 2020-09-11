Quiet Riot to Keep Playing as Band to Fulfill One of Frankie Banali’s Final Wishes

WENN/Derrick Salters

When confirming a string of upcoming shows, the rock band points out that Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums with the blessing from its late drummer.

Quiet Riot has pledged to continue rocking as a band following the death of Frankie Banali.

The drummer lost his battle with cancer last month (August) and now the bandmates he left behind have revealed one of his final wishes was for them to play on without him.

That means Johnny Kelly, who had been filling in for the sick Banali, will now become a full-time member of the band.

“It was Frankie Banali’s wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive,” the group said in a statement, confirming a string of upcoming shows.

<br />

“Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981… Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004, touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013, and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie’s blessing.”

“We look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and beyond.”