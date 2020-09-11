Posthaste: The mystery of why this recession will be far deeper than in 2009

A clearer picture of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy is emerging and “it isn’t pretty,” warns a group of the world’s top banks.

“The COVID-19 shock has us forecasting a global recession of -3.8% in 2020, substantially worse than the -0.4% contraction in the 2009 global financial crisis,” said the Institute of International Finance, in a report Thursday.

The IIF says second-quarter GDP fell 11.5% year over year across advanced economies and 10% in emerging economies. There is a huge divergence across countries, ranging from 3.2% growth in China to a 30% plunge in Peru.

“The severity of recession is really quite unprecedented,” said IIF economists Robin Brooks and Jonathan Fortun.

The big question is why? Though COVID-19 shut down both manufacturing and services around the world, IIF believes this is not the complete story.

“When we break down the global activity picture, two countries — China and India — almost fully explain the deeper recession in 2020.”

In 2009 after the financial crisis, China pumped infrastructure stimulus into the economy, which in turn lifted global activity and commodities. That effort is missing this time round.

Another powerhouse, India saw its economy actually grow in the last global recession. This time, it is suffering a deep recession.

“Taken together, these two things signal a very different recovery from the COVID-19 shock,” say the IIF economists.

The IIF says not only will the global recession be deeper, there will also be adverse knock-on effects to Latin America through commodities and fall-out to the rest of Asia through trade.

“Compared to the recovery from the global financial crisis, the EM recovery from the COVID-19 shock is likely to be shallower and more difficult to navigate as a result.”

* * *

So how is Canada’s recovery doing? Steady as she goes, according to the latest reading of Oxford Economics’ recovery tracker.

Oxford’s tracker raised a red flag in July when the recovery markedly slowed after a big bounce in May and June.

But since then conditions have steadily improved, albeit at a slower pace. Five of the seven indicators Oxford tracks were up, led by a healthy rise in employment, improved financials and advances for the U.S. economy.

That puts the recovery at 88.3, with 100 being pre-pandemic levels.