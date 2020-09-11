Photos: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi head to Goa

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday star together in Shakun Batra’s next. The film offers a modern take on relationships and love and the project has already created a good buzz among the audience. Deepika recently got a new look for the film too and the shooting for it is all set to begin in Goa in a couple of days.

Today we clicked Siddhant and Deepika at the Mumbai airport as they headed for the shoot of their next project. While Siddhant looked uber cool in an ash coloured pair of pants and a chic printed shirt, Deepika opted for a head to toe neon green outfit. Check out the pictures of the duo below…