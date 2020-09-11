Phillies’ Zack Wheeler suffers unique pants-related injury

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, who pitched for division rivals the New York Mets from 2013 through 2019, will miss at least one start due to an unexpected setback.

As noted by Howie Kussoy of the New York Post, Wheeler injured a nail on his pitching hand as the 30-year-old was attempting to put on a pair of pants.

“It’s very sore,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi told reporters Thursday night. “You can’t make this up.”

Wheeler won’t take the bump versus the Miami Marlins on Saturday but could face Miami on Monday. Philadelphia opens a three-game series against the Mets on Tuesday.

Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in December, holds a 4-0 record across eight starts with a 2.47 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51.0 innings of work this summer.

Philadelphia began Friday at 21-19 and in second place in the National League East, three games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago Cubs lefty Jose Quintana missed the start of the 2020 campaign after he underwent surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered while washing dishes ahead of the start of Chicago’s summer camp sessions.