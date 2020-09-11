Paris Hilton Feels “Empowered” by New Doc This Is Paris

Prepare to meet the real Paris Hilton.

Yes, the 39-year-old socialite and businesswoman may be one of today’s most recognizable figures, but as Paris explained on Friday, Sept. 11’s Daily Pop—and in the new YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris—there’s a lot she’s kept hidden even while living in the public eye for so many years.

This includes everything from her true feelings about the sex tape scandal to alleged abuse at boarding schools. Even Paris’ own mother, Kathy Hilton, didn’t know about the latter until everything came pouring out while the doc was being filmed.

One school, Provo Canyon in Utah, was particularly traumatic according to Paris. There, she was allegedly locked in rooms, screamed at, strangled and ultimately, placed in solitary confinement.

“This is something that I chose to never discuss,” Paris told E!’s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. “As soon as I left there I made a promise to myself that I would never think about or talk about it with anyone ever.”