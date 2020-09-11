Pamela Anderson Offers Access to Her Life Through Paid Subscription Channel

WENN/P.Hoffmann

The former ‘Baywatch’ actress has reportedly added a paywall for exclusive content of her own months after being appointed creative director of interactive web-cam based site Jasmin.

–

Actress Pamela Anderson is embracing the trend for paid fan subscriptions by launching her own channel on a new social media platform.

The “Baywatch” star was appointed creative director of interactive web-cam based site Jasmin.com earlier this year, and now she has reportedly added a paywall for exclusive content of her own, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

It’s unclear what kind of content Anderson will be providing loyal devotees, but she previously gushed about the potential to form more emotional connections with Jasmin users.

“I love the concept, I love the idea of trying to connect people,” she told breakfast show “Good Morning America” in May.

“I feel like it’s one of those things where users and influencers can talk about anything and it’s direct communication looking into somebody’s eyes – I kind of take social media to another level.”





She added, “Sometimes it’s easier to talk to a stranger than even your best friend about things that you’re concerned about. I’m really excited because it’s breaking new ground. I think it’s going to be a ride.”

Anderson is the latest celebrity to offer fans online access to her life for a price – rapper Cardi B and actress Bella Thorne recently joined adult platform OnlyFans.