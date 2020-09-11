Opinion: Audet family was right to reject Rogers’ attempted takeover of Cogeco

Article content continued

Some will argue, as they always do, that all shareholders should have a voice in a takeover decision, as they would with a one-share, one-vote model, and that multiple voting shares represent a breach of shareholder “democracy.” That’s balderdash. The equivalent of “one person-one vote” democracy in the domain of shareholding would be “one shareholder-one vote,” irrespective of the number of shares held. In political democracies, citizens do not acquire more voting rights because they pay more taxes to the government.

Short-term “tourist” shareholders should no more get to vote than tourists who happen to be in a country on voting day should be able to claim voting rights. Like immigrants, newcomers to the shareholding of a company should have to wait a significant time before acquiring “citizenship” and the right to vote. Clearly, one share-one vote can’t be taken seriously.

We live in an age when all institutional investors call on corporations to pursue ESG (environment, social, governance) objectives and in a country where the legal framework as interpreted by the Supreme Court calls on boards of directors to take into account the interests of all stakeholders, without giving preference to any particular group, not even shareholders. Many dual-class companies become family businesses, which have a longer life, are better integrated in their communities and are more likely to plan and manage with a long-term perspective and careful consideration of all stakeholders. The controlling shareholders of the Cogeco companies are exemplars of these benefits associated with family control. May these family controlled companies, including Rogers, remain impervious to unwanted takeovers and other financial shenanigans.

Yvan Allaire is chair of the board and Francois Dauphin president and CEO of IGOPP.