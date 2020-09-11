NRL news, Eels win over Phil Gould in humbling ‘line in the sand’ dressing room moment

The Parramatta Eels have gone a way to winning over one of their most vocal critics in a humbling moment of reflection following their 20-2 loss to the Panthers on Friday night.

Phil Gould has made no secret of his reservations towards Parramatta’s titles hopes, recently proclaiming they were “kidding themselves” if they thought they were premiership contenders.

His assessment seems to have held water as the season edges closer to finals football, and Friday night’s convincing capitulation at the hands of the Panthers proves that there’s still gulf between them and the league’s heavyweights.

But a subtle moment of introspection in the Eels changeroom following the loss at Panthers Stadium had Gus believing there may be a glimmer of hope yet for Brad Arthurs’ men.

(Getty)

With the Eels group looking dejected, the players rallied themselves into a huddle on their own volition and held what seemed to be a very serious talk between themselves, without the aid of coaches or staff.

“It was a very interesting moment here in the dressing room after the game,” Gould told Friday Night Knock-Off.

“The Parramatta players came into a huddle of their own. This is not a coach-led thing, there’s no staff around – it’s just the players themselves.

“They got out of their seats and came into this huddle, and this can be an important moment in the season where the players get together.

The Eels humbling dressing room moment. (Nine) (Nine)

“If they’ve been a little bit deluded or they’ve been cutting corners or felt as though things were going to be okay, they got a bit of a lesson in finals football tonight.

“This is not the type of game that they’ve excelled at. They’re not the type of conditions they excel in. This is finals football and they were found wanting tonight in their ability.

“It just looks they’re having a moment here where they’re just drawing a line in the sand and saying ‘Next week starts right now.’ That’s a good sign. They’re not sort of walking away from this thinking ‘oh well’.

“It’s just a little moment in the dressing room you like to see that’s led by the players that have come together [to say] we need to improve. We’ve just been dusted up in a finals type performance, we can find excuses but at the end of the day we’re not good in those types of games. And they haven’t been all year.

NRL Highlights: Panthers v Eels – Round 18

“When they don’t get it how they want they’re not that good.”

The Eels run dangerously close to a fourth-place finish should the Roosters finish strong in their remaining games.

Meanwhile, the Panthers notched their 13th win on the trot in a stunning run into finals football in what has become the third-best winning-streak in the NRL era.