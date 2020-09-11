NRL news, Albert Hopoate stands-up older brother Will with stunning try-saver in Manly win

Albert Hopoate got the better of older brother Will when he put on a try-saving tackle to spark the Sea Eagles back to life in their 32-20 win over the Bulldogs.

There was much anticipation over how the two sons of former NRL bad boy John Hopoate would stack up when they lined up against each other for the first time in top-flight football.

It was all made all the tantalising by their father’s comments who posted on Instagram ahead of kick-off: “Young bull vs Old bull…I don’t care who wins just don’t waste my time coming….”

And it only took about midway through the first half to see the first hit-out between the siblings, with Albert coming up trumps over his older brother.

Manly cruise past the Bulldogs. (Getty) (Getty)

With Will bearing down on the left edge, Albert came out of nowhere and put on one of the tackles of the ages to deny his brother by millimetres from the line.

“What about the tackle from Albert Hopoate!” said leage great Steve Roach in commentary. “It looked like he was in, and takes him on over the top here just to hold him up.”

“His kid brother holds him up!” remarked caller Dane Ginnane.

The youngster’s effort ignited his teammates as Daly Cherry-Evans came to life to orchestrate three consecutive tries to comeback by the half.

(Twitter)

The win sees Manly keep their dwindling finals hopes alive.

Ahead of the game coach Des Hasler proclaimed there was still a mathematical chance for his troops to storm into the top-eight, and providing a string of very particular results go their way, the Sea Eagles could be in with a chance for finals football.