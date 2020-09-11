NRL news 2020 Curtis Scott case Andrew Johns opinion

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns says he feels “so sorry” for Raiders star Curtis Scott and the extreme personal toll he suffered from his high profile clash with police.

Scott was charged over an Australia Day long weekend incident in which he was arrested while drunk in Sydney’s Centennial Park.

But police dropped their case on Wednesday when body cam footage proved that Scott did not commit assault.

Johns, who had his fair share of off-field controversies during an illustrious career, knows all too well the intense emotional roller-coaster that Scott would have experienced.

“I feel so sorry for him because it was played out in the media, it was public shaming and he got hammered,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“I can imagine the cost of hiring lawyers but also just the quiet times when he’s at home on his own, constantly thinking about it – it would wear him down.

“He would be so relieved and I think for Curtis now it’s onward and upward, like Buzz Lightyear.”

Johns added that the scrutiny would have “100 per cent” been a distraction for Scott, the 22-year-old who moved to Canberra from Melbourne this season.

Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott. (Getty)

“It would be on his mind constantly,” Johns said.

“You go places and people want to talk about it – it would wear you down.

“It would be a big weight off his shoulders and I think now you’ll see the best from Curtis.”

Indeed Johns tipped Scott for representative honours now his off-field dramas are behind him.

“When he was at Melbourne he was the best defensive centre in the game,” Johns said.

“Curtis is a really tough competitor – rips in, not afraid of the contact.

“In the future he’s a big chance to play for NSW and Australia.”