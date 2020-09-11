North Queensland Cowboys, Michael Morgan, Jake Clifford move to Newcastle Knights

League legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler shared some surprising predictions for Cowboys duo Michael Morgan and Jake Clifford.

It’s been a rocky year for the North Queensland side.

They suffered numerous injury setbacks and have blooded several young players this season. There were flashes of their potential but they have mostly limped towards a 4-13 win-loss record leaving them out of finals contention, currently sitting 14th on the NRL ladder. The sudden departure of coach Paul Green in July with 18 months still remaining on his contract has only added to the dysfunction at the club.

Johns said it might all be too much for Clifford, who he tipped to be be headed south.

“Move. I think he should [get out],” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & The Eighth.

“I’ve got a feeling he may go to Newcastle.”

Michael Morgan and Jake Clifford (Getty)

Johns clarified that he hadn’t “heard anything” official from Newcastle sources, but with Clifford’s Cowboys contract ending after the 2020 season, the Knights legend believes the Hunter could be an attractive destination.

“I have Morgan as a running five-eighth, and Jake Clifford doing all the ball play,” Johns said.

“They’ve got some players coming through, but Jake Clifford, I don’t think he’ll be there next year. I think he’ll be leaving.”

Fittler disagreed with Johns that Morgan is effective in the halves for the Cowboys though.

The injury toll this year in Townsville – including Morgan – has forced the Cowboys to be very versatile, chopping and changing positions in their spine and forward pack. Amid the chaos, it’s helped highlight the talent of Clifford. He’s been a bright spark in place of Morgan at halfback, leading Fittler to make a big call.

“I think Jake Clifford is a better half than Michael Morgan,” he said.

Fittler predicted a shift in positions is necessary at the Cowboys for the Maroons utility.

Despite stepping into the playmaking role after the retirement of Johnathan Thurston, Fittler believes Morgan just isn’t the right fit there.

“I think Michael Morgan should move to the centres,” Fittler said.

“Michael Morgan is a fantastic player, great fella, good leader, but I don’t think he’s a half.

“I think he did a great job at fullback and he’d be a great centre, and that’s where I think his position is.”