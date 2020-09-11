NFL 2020 news Tristan Wirfs diet Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The girlfriend of a 145kg NFL giant has revealed the insane diet that goes into fuelling his 195cm frame.

Meredith Sutton, the partner of Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs, documented his daily diet on social media, starting with a supersized breakfast of four scrambled eggs, “cheesy” hashbrowns, six pieces of bacon and a waffle.

For lunch there is two burgers and containers stuffed full with coleslaw and potato salad.

Wirfs then caps off lunch with “a lot of chocolate cake” and he is only getting started.

Tom Brady’s new Buccaneers teammate dives into an afternoon “snack” of four slices of bread alongside spinach and artichoke dip with chips.

Dinner on this particular day was a whole meatlovers pizza while also sneaking in a “couple slices” of Sutton’s pizza.

The sweet tooth rounds out the evening with a dessert of more chocolate cake and “some oreos and milk” to wash it all down.

