Nest Wifi vs. eero Pro: Which mesh router should you buy?

There's a lot to love about the Nest Wifi Router. It's both powerful and easy to use, offering fast and seamless connectivity throughout the home. The only drawback is that the Points don't offer quite the same connectivity as the router. Fortunately, the router itself doubles as a network extender.

Nest Points double as smart speakers

Powerful onboard hardware

Easy setup Cons Dual-band only

No support for Wi-Fi 6

Router lacks smart speaker functionality

There's a lot to love about the eero Pro. Its tri-band hardware means more consistent speeds throughout your home, it integrates very readily with Alexa, and eero's subscription service offers a lot of neat features. Unfortunately, these aren't enough to justify its higher price tag, especially when the Nest router outperforms it.

Excellent support for Amazon Alexa

Easy setup

Can set schedules that control connectivity to select devices

Security features are top-notch Cons Slower

More expensive

Requires a subscription fee for some features

No support for Wi-Fi 6

Although the second-generation eero Pro is an excellent product in its own right, the Nest Wifi Router is simply the better choice. Though it lacks the tri-band connectivity of the Pro, it makes up for that with better onboard hardware, more memory, and overall better network speed. It also costs less than the Pro, which is another point in its favor.

Nest Wifi vs. eero Pro It’s under the hood that counts

At first glance, you might expect the eero Pro to outperform the Nest Wifi Router. It does have a few things going for it over its competitor. Tri-band connectivity offers slightly better reliability and an extra safeguard against signal interference.

Some of the Pro’s extra features — most of which are only available via subscription — are neat, as well. They probably represent the product’s most significant advantage over Nest, especially if you’re privacy-conscious. Generally speaking, an eero Pro subscription (either eero Secure or eero Secure Plus) is meant to give you more control over your network, your data, and privacy.

Eero Secure provides safe search, content filtering, network-wide ad blocking, and priority technical support. Eero Secure+ further sweetens the deal with accounts for encrypt.me VPN, Malwarebytes anti-malware, and 1Password. If you’re concerned about protecting your network and data, this subscription alone could make the eero Pro worth your while.

Ultimately, however, these features aren’t enough to give eero an edge over the Nest.

Nest Wifi Router eero Pro Bands Dual (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Tri (2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz, 5.8 GHz) Wireless Standard IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wifi Output 4×4 MU-MIMO 2×2 MU-MIMO Beamforming Yes Yes Bluetooth LE Yes Yes Processor 1.4 GHz Quad-Core 700 MHz Quad-Core Gigabit Ports 2 2 Memory 4 GB 4 GB RAM 1 GB 512 MB Max Coverage (sq. ft.) 2200 2000 Security WPA3 WPA3

The Nest Wifi Router offers most of the same basic features as the eero Pro, with better hardware and support for more devices on the same network. It also provides wireless coverage over a slightly larger area. Factor in backward compatibility with Google WiFi and complete integration with Google Assistant/Google Home and you’ve got a mesh network that’s perfect to support your smart home.

WPA 3 support was added to the eero Pro with a software update allowing both setups to take advantage of the latest security protocols. It’s also nice that eero works with all other eeros for expansion including the first generation routers.

Of course, there are a few things neither router does particularly well. One of our biggest gripes with both systems is that they sport only one spare gigabit port. If you want to connect more than one device via Ethernet, you’ll need to check out one of the other best wireless routers out there.

Nest Wifi vs. eero Pro How do you expand your mesh?

There’s also the fact that if you buy extenders for either router rather than buying the routers themselves, there are a few drawbacks. In the case of Nest WiFi, the Nest Wifi Points don’t offer anywhere near the same connection speed as the primary router, in addition to not having an Ethernet port. While this probably won’t bother most people, if you have any network-intensive systems far away from your router, you may notice a bit of slowdown. This is mitigated somewhat by the fact that each Point also doubles as a Google Nest smart speaker, with full Google Assistant functionality.

eero Pro’s primary expanders, known as Beacons, suffer from something similar. Like the Nest point, it doesn’t have an Ethernet port and is significantly less powerful than the eero Pro. It does double as a night light, though — not quite as cool as a smart speaker, but a nice bit of added functionality all the same.

The newer third generation eero can also be used with your eero Pro mesh. This newer eero isn’t as convenient to set up as the Beacon but it manages to pack in a lot of nice features. For one thing, the third generation eero is faster than the Beacon so you won’t be giving up as much speed if you have a network connection faster than 350Mbps. This eero also has two Ethernet ports on the back that can be either used for wired devices or to connect to a wired backhaul.

On the topic of extenders, this is another area where Nest comes out ahead of eero, and not just because of the smart speaker functionality of the points. The eero Pro and Beacon package costs around $299, providing up to 3,750 square feet of coverage. A Nest Wifi Router and Point combination, meanwhile, costs less and covers up to 3,800 square feet.

It’s a small edge, but an edge just the same, and one more advantage Nest has over eero.

Overall we think the specs speak for themselves. While eero presents an appealing package at first glance, it can’t live up to what Nest has to offer.

