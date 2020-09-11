Naya Rivera’s Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments

It also appears that Naya and Josey didn’t plan to go swimming that day. According to her mom, Naya said that she and her son intended to have a barbecue at Lake Piru, which is located approximately 50 miles from Los Angeles, Calif. However, Naya rented the pontoon boat instead.

This explained why investigators found a bag of charcoal in the actress’ vehicle, along with a “bag of food items” located on the boat.

Naya’s cause of death remains an accident, with the medical examiner explaining in the report, “Her toxicology report shows a therapeutic level of phentermine, low/therapeutic levels of amphetamine and diazepam, caffeine, and a blood alcohol concentration of 0.016%… Based on the autopsy findings, known circumstances surrounding the death, and absence of anatomic or toxicological explanation for the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.”