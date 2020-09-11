Naya Rivera Asked for Help Before She Drowned at Lake Piru

Instagram

According to investigative reports, Josey, whom the ‘Glee’ alum shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, claims that he heard his mom yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air before diseappearing into the water.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released Naya Rivera‘s full autopsy and investigative reports which brought heartbreaking details about her death. The reports revealed her final moments with son Josey before she drowned to death at the Diablo Cove in Lake Piru on July 8.

According to the investigative reports, Josey, whom Naya shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, claimed that they counted “1, 2, 3” before jumping off the pontoon boat together at the lake. The 4-year-old went on to detail that his mother told him to get back on the boat, shortly after getting into the water.

“She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water,” the investigative reports read. The revelation matched with the claims by rental office employee who found Josey sleeping alone on the pontoon.

The fallen star and Josey allegedly didn’t plan to go swimming that day. Her mom said Naya told her that she and her son intended to have a barbecue at Lake Piru. That was why a bag of charcoal was found in the actress’ vehicle, along with a “bag of food items” located on the boat.

It was also noted that the former “Glee” star was in good health, but she had a history of vertigo “that would get worse when she was in the water.”

“The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines,” noted the reports. The 33-year-old reportedly used to be treated at Cedars Sinai hospital for vertigo.

For her cause of death, it remains an accident. “Her toxicology report shows a therapeutic level of phentermine, low/therapeutic levels of amphetamine and diazepam, caffeine, and a blood alcohol concentration of 0.016%,” the medical examiner explained in the report. “Based on the autopsy findings, known circumstances surrounding the death, and absence of anatomic or toxicological explanation for the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.”

Naya was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by her family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, California on July 24.