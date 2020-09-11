NASCAR lineup at Richmond: Starting order, pole for Saturday night race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway, the second race of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, were not set by the random-draw procedure that determined the starting order for most of the races in 2020 that ran without qualifying sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The starting grid for Saturday’s race at Richmond, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBCSN, features some of this season’s top drivers at the front of the field. It is the result of a new formula that takes into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on the same formula. Which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race (more on him below) also had the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Richmond?

The 10-race NASCAR playoffs began last week with the favorite to win the 2020 championship earning his eighth win of the season. So of course points leader Kevin Harvick is on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Richmond.

Joey Logano, who finished third last week at Darlington and who is third in points, will join Harvick on the front row to start Saturday night’s race at Richmond.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Darlington:

  • 35 percent: Ranking in team owner points
  • 25 percent: Driver’s position from previous race
  • 25 percent: Team owner’s position from previous race
  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond

Saturday night’s race at Richmond is just the fifth to use NASCAR’s new formula for setting the starting lineup without qualifying (and the second to use it since NASCAR tweaked the finishing position portion of the formula). The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

As for the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond, below is the field the formula created:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Joey Logano22Team Penske
3Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
4Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
5William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
6Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
7Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
8Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
12Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
13Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
14Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
15Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
16Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
17Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
18Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
20Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
21Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
22Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
24Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
25Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
26Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
27Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
28Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
29Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
30Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
31John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
32JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
33Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
34Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
35Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
36Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
37Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
38James Davison53Rick Ware Racing

