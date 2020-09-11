NASCAR lineup at Richmond: Starting order, pole for Saturday night race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway, the second race of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, were not set by the random-draw procedure that determined the starting order for most of the races in 2020 that ran without qualifying sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The starting grid for Saturday’s race at Richmond, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBCSN, features some of this season’s top drivers at the front of the field. It is the result of a new formula that takes into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on the same formula. Which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race (more on him below) also had the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Richmond?

The 10-race NASCAR playoffs began last week with the favorite to win the 2020 championship earning his eighth win of the season. So of course points leader Kevin Harvick is on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Richmond.

Joey Logano, who finished third last week at Darlington and who is third in points, will join Harvick on the front row to start Saturday night’s race at Richmond.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Darlington:

35 percent : Ranking in team owner points

: Ranking in team owner points 25 percent : Driver’s position from previous race

: Driver’s position from previous race 25 percent : Team owner’s position from previous race

: Team owner’s position from previous race 15 percent: Fastest lap from previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond

Saturday night’s race at Richmond is just the fifth to use NASCAR’s new formula for setting the starting lineup without qualifying (and the second to use it since NASCAR tweaked the finishing position portion of the formula). The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

As for the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Richmond, below is the field the formula created: