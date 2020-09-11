Mulatto Shoots Her Shot At Fivio Foreign During Freestyle!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Mulatto trended online on Thursday when the XXL Freshman Cypher dropped — and during her freestyle, she appeared to shoot her shot at Fivio Foreign.

“I ain’t even f*ck a rap n*gga yet/But if Fivio want to, then I ain’t gon’ pass on him/ Yeah, bitch, I get my MAC on, he ain’t trickin’, I skip him like bad songs/I just dropped a hundred on jewelry during a pandemic/Yeah, my money that long,” Mulatto rapped.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR