Morgan Stanley hikes chance of WTO-style Brexit to 40% By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . People take photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York

LONDON () – Investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has ramped up the risk of Britain and the European Union flopping onto World Trade Organisation terms to 40% from 25%, after the UK signalled a willingness this week to walk away from Brexit talks.

“Although we still expect a deal in the end, the probabilities have shifted,” the bank’s analysts said in a research note.

“The risks are skewed to a harder outcome… bumping up the probability of our bear case of a WTO-style outcome to 40%. We still expect a delay in implementing the deal,” it added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR