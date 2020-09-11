MLS 2020 schedule: How to watch, live stream games

Like much of the sports world, Major League Soccer saw its 2020 schedule upended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league managed to get through just two weeks of its 2020 schedule before being shut down as the world looked to stop the spread of the virus. After several months of inactivity, MLS returned in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World (right next to the NBA’s bubble) for a one-off tournament where the group-stage games also counted toward the regular season.

Immediately after the Orlando tourney, teams resumed action for “Phase 1” of the return to the regular season, with each team playing six games within their own region. The second phase has yet to be announced by MLS, but it’s expected to involve more cross-country travel and fewer regional matchups.

Despite the stop-start nature of the 2020 season, games haven’t lacked for intensity or entertainment value. If anything, the fractured campaign has further fuelled local rivalries, making for some heated affairs.

MLS schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the remainder of “Phase 1” of Major League Soccer’s return to the regular season, plus how to watch every game live:

(All times Eastern)

DATE KICK-OFF FIXTURE TV/LIVE STREAM Sept. 12 3:30 p.m. Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew Univision/TUDN Sept. 12 7 p.m. NYCFC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ Sept. 12 7 p.m. D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN+ Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. Orlando City vs. Inter Miami ESPN+ Sept. 12 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ Sept. 12 8:30 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ Sept. 12 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+ Sept. 12 9:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ Sept. 13 8:30 p.m. Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United ESPN+ Sept. 13 9:30 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Montreal Impact ESPN+ Sept. 13 11 p.m. LAFC vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ Sept. 13 11 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy UniMas/TUDN Sept. 16 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ Sept. 16 9:30 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers FS1 Sept. 16 9:30 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Montreal Impact ESPN+

How to watch MLS games

The majority of games for the rest of Phase 1 can be streamed on ESPN+. Two games (Chicago vs. Columbus on Sept. 12 and San Jose vs. LA Galaxy on Sept. 13) are on Univision or TUDN, and one (San Jose vs. Portland on Sept. 16) is on FS1.

The remaining other matches will all be shown on ESPN+.