Miracle baby born in Melbourne at 26 weeks goes home with parents for the first five months later

Tiny Mimi Marks isn’t even a year old, but she’s already a record-breaker – coming into the world as the smallest baby ever delivered at Monash Medical Centre in Melbourne.

Mimi was born in April via emergency caesarean, at just 26 weeks gestation, weighing only 376 grams.

“She is a true miracle. It’s unbelievable to see,” mum Nelma said.

Mimi Marks set a record for her tiny size when she was born. ()

Mimi suffered serious medical challenges, including chronic lung disease and multiple infections.

But the little battler clung to life, with parents Nelma and Randall refusing to give up hope.

“We’ve nicknamed her the little warrior through all this,” Mr Marks said.

In Australia, low birth weight babies are regarded as those under 2.5 kilograms.

Mimi required urgent care for months but has finally gone home. ()

At just 376g, Mimi was miniscule – the equivalent in mass to a jar of Vegemite.

But thanks to the support and intervention of Monash Health’s doctors and nurses, Mimi slowly began to thrive.

And this week, five months after her birth, her parents got to take her home to Croydon.

Her parents Nelma and Randall say they’re overwhelmed by gratitude. ()

“It’s just a great outcome to see her going home with parents, doing so well,” Professor Arvind Seghal from Monash Children’s Hospital said.

Mimi still needs oxygen support while her lungs mature, but she now weighs a much healthier four kilograms.