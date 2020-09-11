Mira Kapoor reveals what Shahid Kapoor is teaching their kids these days



Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are proud parents of Zain and Misha. The couple tied the knot with pomp and show in 2015 and ever since that life has been full of happiness and prosperity. The duo ha stuck together through it all and now during the lockdown too, they are making sure that the tough days seem easier in each other’s company. Talking about how their day starts and what they are busy doing at their farmhouse in Punjab, Mira told a leading daily, “The day begins with Misha attending her online school, or we do some homeschooling. Later, we have a lot of free time to play. That,rsquo;s the time Shahid really enjoys as he gets to play with the kids. He plays football with them. He is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies.”





Talking about not wanting to call her family, a film family, Mira said, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don,rsquo;t consider our household to be a film family. It,rsquo;s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life.” Well said girl!

