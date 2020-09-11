‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Looks Much Better Amid Sobriety Journey

https://www.gofundme.com/

His friend, Drew Gallagher, shares a photo of the former child actor with a fuller face and a brand new set of teeth as he has reached more than 200 days of sobriety.

Sobriety has apparently done some wonder to former child actor Shaun Weiss. Reaching over 200 days on his recovery from drug abuse, the actor known for his portrayal of Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” appeared to be looking much better than he had been in years in the latest picture of his.

The photo displaying the 42-year-old actor with a fuller face and a brand new set of teeth was shared by his friend Drew Gallagher in his GoFundMe page on Wednesday, September 9. Along with the picture, the pal bragged, “Weiss got his permanent uppers installed! Getting closer to a full face of teeth.”

Weeks earlier, Gallagher updated fans on how Weiss was doing. In a post dated August 14, he wrote, “This is what 202 days sober looks like! Weiss is doing well. Dental is coming along. It’s a long and arduous process but a process we celebrate and welcome graciously. NEEDS: Rent support, clothing and food. We have some autograph signings coming up at the end of the month that should help, but in the meantime anything anyone can bless him with goes a long way.”

In the weeks that followed, Gallagher continued to dish on Weiss’ journey to get dental treatment. On August 25, he revealed that Los Angeles dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal “has covered all costs and it’s allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries.” He added, “Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”

A couple of days later, Gallagher assured fans that Weiss was on the road to recovery from his dental surgery. “Weiss is thriving. His face and mouth feels like ‘tenderized meat’ as he recovers from each oral surgery, but he is feeling blessed to be getting a new set of permanent teeth. His progress has been smooth and steady and he is well over 225 days sober,” he noted.

Gallagher started the fundraising page back in January to help Weiss after “his loss of his parents sent him into a depression and so he turned to drugs.” He mentioned that the former child star once stayed in his place before ending up on “the streets where he is beaten up and has any belongings stolen.” The page, which was originally set to raise $100, has since collected over $14,000 from 462 donors.