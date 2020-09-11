Michael Schumacher update, Jean Todt

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt says seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher is fighting to overcome serious injuries after paying a visit to the German last week.

Todt and Schumacher shared a hugely successful relationship at the Italian carmaker and is just one of a few people who still has access to the legendary figure.

The injured star’s recovery from a skiing accident in 2013 has been kept intensely private but Todt offered fans an optimistic update after the visit.

“I saw Michael last week. He is fighting,” Todt told the PA news agency.

“My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too.”

“All I can do is to be close to them until I am able to do something, and then I will do it,” he added.

Reports earlier this year quoted a leading neurosurgeon claimed who said the German was “very altered” after suffering a severe brain injury.

Schumacher reportedly had stem cell therapy in Paris in 2019 and is still being treated at his home.

Schumacher debuts for Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, the legend’s son, will drive a Ferrari at the Tuscany Grand Prix this weekend as the legendary outfit competes in its 1000th race.

Schumacher jr has a long term view of breaking into F1 someday but there’s a good chance he won’t have a chance to break some of the records set by his father.

Lewis Hamilton is on track to match the star’s record seven world championships in 2020 and will move within one race win of Schumacher’s overall record of 91 with a win in Italy.

“Lewis will beat all of Michael’s records simply because he is a very talented driver,” Todt said. “He is motivated and driving for the best team. He has the best car, the best engine so all the ingredients are there.

“We thought the records would be very difficult to beat, but a long stability of the regulations has helped them.”