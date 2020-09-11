Max Verstappen brutal reality check Pierre Gasly

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has issued a brutal reality check to Pierre Gasly after his win at Monza last week.

Following the victory, Gasly said he still held ambitions to join a leading team, even Red Bull who demoted him a year ago.

Verstappen, Red Bull’s number one driver, warned Gasly that returning was a bad idea.

Max Verstappen wasn’t shy about Gasly’s prospects. (PA AAP)

“Anyone can come back and try again,” said the Dutchman, who out-classed Gasly in the first half of 2019 and has generally done the same to replacement Alex Albon this season. “But they will not succeed.”

Horner, speaking ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend, suggested a return to Red Bull made little sense because he sees AlphaTauri, which changed its name from Toro Rosso for this season, “as a sister team rather than a junior team”.

“AlphaTauri is a rebranded team for this year,” said Horner. “I think their aspirations are beyond Toro Rosso’s,” Horner said.

Horner said Red Bull did not intend to give up on Albon.

“I think that as far as Red Bull Racing’s seats are concerned we’re focused on Alex Albon, we want to try to give him the best opportunity to retain that seat,” Horner said.

Pierre Gasly has high hopes. (Getty)

“Pierre has done a fantastic job,” added Horner. “Since taking a step back into what was Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, he’s found his confidence, he’s driving incredibly well.

“AlphaTauri are doing a great job with him. It’s really good to see that’s working out for him.

“We’ve got some issues that we’re working on with the car. I think that it wouldn’t make sense to switch the drivers back.”

Franz Tost, Alpha Tauri team chief, said he expected a decision on the make-up of the two teams before the end of the season.

“The driver question will come up with Red Bull at the end of October, beginning of November,” said Tost. “We’ll see how everything is continuing and then Red Bull makes a decision, which driver is racing in which team.” “I rate him very high because what he showed in Monza he is really a fantastic racer… He drove, I must say, a very, very mature race.”