Mary J. Blige Wants People To Put Some Respect On Lil Kim's Name

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Award-winning singer and actress Mary J. Blige sat down for an interview, where she called for everyone to put some respect on her pal, Lil Kim’s name.

“My baby girl, my little sister,” Mary told Andy Cohen. “I mean, one of the most incredible female rappers to open the door for so many women. She’s a trailblazer and one of the biggest rappers [and] most respected rappers in the business.”

