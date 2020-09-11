Mary J. Blige Wants People To Put Some Respect On Lil Kim’s Name

Award-winning singer and actress Mary J. Blige sat down for an interview, where she called for everyone to put some respect on her pal, Lil Kim’s name.

“My baby girl, my little sister,” Mary told Andy Cohen. “I mean, one of the most incredible female rappers to open the door for so many women. She’s a trailblazer and one of the biggest rappers [and] most respected rappers in the business.”

She then brought up several new, popular female rappers — and insisted that people give Kim the same respect. Most do consider Kim a trailblazer, especially for the female rappers with raunchier lyrics and performances — although she isn’t always given her credit.

“Kim is courageous. She’s gon’ do what Kim does so I think we all should respect it like we should respect Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and Cardi [B]. Respect Lil Kim. This is what they do. Respect them.”