Man charged in death of Jassy Correia texted after allegedly strangling her

Louis D. Coleman III. —Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File

The man charged in the death of Jassy Correia, a young mother killed after leaving a Boston club last year, sent flirtatious texts to another woman while Correia’s body was in his Providence apartment, prosecutors said in a court filing.

The chilling texts were contained in a legal document filed Wednesday in US District Court in Boston, where the defendant, Louis D. Coleman III, 33, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. The charge carries a possible death penalty upon conviction, though prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll seek it in the Coleman case. He is being held without bail.

According to papers filed by US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, Coleman sent texts to Correia’s friend, identified in court records as L.H., on the afternoon of Feb. , 2019, less than 12 hours after surveillance footage allegedly captured Coleman carrying Correia’s limp body into his residence.