‘LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Mad At 50 Cent Over ‘Power’ Snub

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is angry that 50 Cent has not given her a role on Power, or any of its spin-offs.

“Everybody knows that I want to be on Power. But I absolutely hate 50 Cent,” Tommie rants in the below clip.

She continued, “All I said was, I had DM’d him, I said, ‘You know what? I got an idea for Power, I got an idea for Power. I should be Ghost girlfriend. Let me just throw that out there’,” she explained.

